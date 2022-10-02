ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Lawrence for TCU vs. Kansas

ESPN has made its decision of the Week 6 location for its pregame road show College GameDay. For the first time in the history of the show, it will be broadcast live from Lawrence, KS where the 5-0 Kansas Jayhawks will play host to the 4-0 TCU Horned Frogs.

GET READY, LAWRENCE!!



We're coming to KU for the first time EVER



A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/62koUvUnO3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2022

Kansas was able to remain undefeated in Week 5 by holding on for a home win over Iowa State. TCU kept its record clean with a domination of the Oklahoma Sooners. The Frogs’ win over the Sooners was the highest attendance at Amon G. Carter Stadium since College GameDay first came to TCU campus in 2009 for the game against Utah.

TCU has been a participant in the College GameDay-hosted game seven previous times, with six wins and its only loss being to Ohio State in 2018 at Arlington’s ATT Stadium, while GameDay was hosted from Downtown Fort Worth. According to NCAA.com, for teams with at least five appearances, TCU leads the nation in winning percentage with its 6-1 record.

TCU on College GameDay Date Location Winner Score Loser Date Location Winner Score Loser 24 Oct 2009 Provo, UT #7 TCU 38-7 #16 BYU 14 Nov 2009 Fort Worth, TX #4 TCU 55-28 #16 Utah 6 Nov 2010 Salt Lake City, UT #4 TCU 47-7 #6 Utah 1 Jan 2011 Pasadena, CA #3 TCU 21-10 #4 Wisconsin 1 Nov 2014 Morgantown, WV #10 TCU 31-30 #20 West Virginia 7 Oct 2017 Fort Worth, TX #8 TCU 31-24 #23 West Virginia 15 Sept 2018 Fort Worth, TX #4 Ohio State 40-28 #15 TCU

The College GameDay program will be broadcast on ESPN from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central on Saturday October 8. The TCU vs. Kansas football game will immediately follow on FS1 at 11:00 AM Central.