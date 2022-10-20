Frogs O War Podcast: Kansas State Preview

TCU Football won a thriller in 2OT over a Top 10 opponent, defeating Oklahoma State in Week 7 to move to 6-0. The Frogs next get #17 Kansas State on Saturday night. Russ and Anthony break down the win over the Cowboys and the keys to the match up with the Wildcats.

Also covered:

Injury Updates

Mid-Season Superlatives

Big 12 Recap & Preview

TCU Soccer defeats OSU 3-0

TCU Basketball preseason AP Poll

