Frogs O War Podcast: Kansas State Preview

TCU Football won a thriller in 2OT over a Top 10 opponent, defeating Oklahoma State in Week 7 to move to 6-0. The Frogs next get #17 Kansas State on Saturday night. Russ and Anthony break down the win over the Cowboys and the keys to the match up with the Wildcats.
Also covered:
- Injury Updates
- Mid-Season Superlatives
- Big 12 Recap & Preview
- TCU Soccer defeats OSU 3-0
- TCU Basketball preseason AP Poll
