Frogs O War Podcast: Kansas State Preview

TCU will take on its 4th consecutive Top 20 opponent in the #17 Wildcats

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
TCU Football won a thriller in 2OT over a Top 10 opponent, defeating Oklahoma State in Week 7 to move to 6-0. The Frogs next get #17 Kansas State on Saturday night. Russ and Anthony break down the win over the Cowboys and the keys to the match up with the Wildcats.

Also covered:

  • Injury Updates
  • Mid-Season Superlatives
  • Big 12 Recap & Preview
  • TCU Soccer defeats OSU 3-0
  • TCU Basketball preseason AP Poll

