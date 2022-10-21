How to Watch: TCU Football vs. #17 Kansas State Wildcats

Game 7: vs. Kansas State Wildcats
OCT. 22 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX| 7:00 PM
TV: FS1
Streaming: FoxSports.com & Fox Sports App (login credentials required)
Talent: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 83, SXM App 83
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- No. 8 TCU is home for the second straight game and third time in four weeks as it hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1.
- The Horned Frogs and Wildcats are tied atop the Big 12 standings with 3-0 conference records.
- TCU is one of just nine undefeated teams nationally and the only one in the state of Texas.
- The Horned Frogs are 6-0 for the first time since 2017, when Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.
- Dykes is just the second head coach in program history, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening six games.
- TCU has beat ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history. Prior to last Saturday’s 43-40 double overtime win over No. 8 Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs had a 38-31 victory at No. 19 Kansas and a 55-24 win over No. 18 Oklahoma.
- TCU is playing a ranked opponent for a fourth consecutive game for the first time since the final four contests of the 2012 regular season.
- At No. 8 in the Associated Press poll, the Horned Frogs have their highest ranking since the week of Nov. 5, 2017, when they were also eighth.
- Saturday will mark TCU’s first home game as a top-10 team since the 2017 regular-season finale when it was No. 10 and beat Baylor, 45-22, to advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.
- TCU’s last two home games produced its first back-to-back sellouts since 2015 and the top-two attendance totals since the rebuilt Amon G. Carter Stadium opened in 2012. The crowds of 49,594 for Oklahoma State and 49,094 for Oklahoma rank second and third, respectively, in program history, behind only the record of 50,307 for the 2009 Utah game.
- TCU is second in the nation in yards per play (7.7) while ranking third in both scoring offense (45.8 points per game) and total offense (526.7 yards per game).
SERIES HISTORY
- TCU and Kansas State are playing for just the 16th time in their history with the Wildcats holding an 8-7 lead in the series.
- Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 4-6 versus Kansas State with three straight defeats. 4Overall, TCU is 4-3 against Kansas State in Fort Worth and 3-5 in Manhattan.
- Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the schools had not met on the gridiron since 1986.
- The first game in the series was a 45-0 Kansas State victory in Manhattan in 1922. 4After that initial game, the schools did not play until four consecutive seasons from 1983-86.
UNIFORM WATCH:
