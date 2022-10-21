Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1 - Oklahoma 2

The 12th ranked TCU Horned Frogs soccer team lost its first game in Big 12 play this season as the Oklahoma Sooners tallied two 2nd Half scores for the comeback win in Norman.

TCU again dominated the run of play and possession, letting loose 21 shots and earning 15 corner kicks, but only put 6 shots on goal and OU Goalkeeper Makinzie Short was up to the task with 5 saves.

In the first half TCU was pushing in the offensive zone, with multiple chances to break through but were frequently denied by Short or the goal posts or shots bouncing just wide. The Frogs broke through after 34 minutes as a Sooner attempted clearance was held in by Michelle Slater who released a left footed bouncer from distance into the bottom right corner for her 2nd goal of the season, giving the Frogs the first half lead.

35' Check out this beautiful shot from Michelle Slater No. 12 TCU leads 1-0!#GoFrog pic.twitter.com/vn7hdkQaRD — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 21, 2022

Early in the 2nd half the Frogs parked the bus a bit, holding possession and pushing forward only when the Sooners looked to make an aggressive move defensively. However 15 minutes into the half Oklahoma super Senior forward Bri Amos took a pass in the box, turned and fired a kill shot top shelf near post, leaving TCU GK Lauren Kellett no chance to save.

As the clock ticked under nine minutes to play, the Sooners served a long cross that made its way over all of the mass of players in the middle to the Sooner Freshman defensive winger Ellie Geoffroy just inside the 18-yard box, on a bounce she sent a perfect shot into the net for the game winner.

for @elliegeoffroy24 is a go-ahead against the No. 12 Frogs! pic.twitter.com/oVBuybqt3E — Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 21, 2022

The loss is just TCU’s 2nd in Big 12 play since 2019 and proves a big missed opportunity as conference leader Texas Longhorns took a costly draw to last place Iowa State. TCU now falls to 3rd in the conference standings with two games to play, now three points behind Texas and Texas Tech tied atop the conference. TCU is now 9-3-4 on the season and 4-1-2 in the Big 12. Next up for the Frogs is a quick turn to another road trip, against the Baylor Bears in Waco then will close the regular season at home on October 27 in a huge contest against Texas Tech.

The Sooners win locks in their spot in the 8-team conference tournament, advancing to 3-3-1 in conference and 8-5-3 overall. OU will close the regular season with a home contest vs. West Virginia and a trip to Austin.

The Big 12 Soccer Championship will take place in Round Rock, TX starting October 30, with the final on November 6.