Game Thread: #8 TCU Football vs. #17 Kansas State Wildcats

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on a fourth consecutive ranked opponent when the #17 Kansas State Wildcats come to Fort Worth Saturday October 22 at 7:00 PM, broadcast on FS1 and streaming on the Fox Sports App. .

The winner of Saturday’s game will take a major step in earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington; the teams sit tied atop the Big 12 standings, both with 3-0 conference records. TCU is 6-0 on the season, coming off a thrilling 2OT home win over Oklahoma State. Kansas State enters the game off of a Bye week at 5-1 overall, with the lone loss on the season being in Manhattan vs. #25 Tulane.

Kansas State will bring to Fort Worth one of the strongest run games in all of college football, currently ranking 7th overall in rush yards per game. RB Deuce Vaughn and QB Adrian Martinez have been a lethal 1-2 punch out of the Wildcat backfield, individually ranking 2nd and 5th in the Big 12 respectively. While the pass game hasn’t been KSU’s preferred method of attack, receivers Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles are both very capable and certainly Vaughn is able to make plays in the pass game, whether from the backfield or from the slot - even if he hasn’t done that yet this season. The K-State defense, led by D-Lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah, is a unit to be feared, leading the Big 12 is interceptions and 3rd in sacks. Felix is tied for 4th nationally in sacks and absolutely devoured TCU last season. The Wildcats will look to harass Duggan all night to force sacks and interceptions that the TCU offense hasn’t given up much all year.

TCU is 3rd in the nation in yards per game, behind only Tennessee and Ohio State, and the Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in scoring. TCU sports a 3-headed monster of offensive talent in QB Max Duggan, RB Kendre Miller, and WR Quentin Johnston. Each ranks in the top-4 in the Big 12 in their respective stat categories: Duggan is 3rd in pass ypg, Miller is 4th in rushing ypg, and Johnston is 2nd in receiving ypg. Those three stars don’t scratch the surface of the dangerous weapons available in the TCU offense as multiple receivers, tight ends, and running backs can break out, plus Derius Davis in the return game. The offensive line has been much improved in 2022, but this will be its greatest challenge to date and will need to remain strong to give those weapons time and room to work.

