Game Recap: TCU Soccer 2, Baylor 0

#12 TCU Soccer bounced back from a weekday loss to Oklahoma with a strong victory over the Baylor Bears in Waco. The shutout was TCU’s 5th in 8 conference games played, and 9th of the season. The shutout was nearly given up in the opening minutes as the Bears started the game with a heavy push and an early strike at goal that TCU Goalkeeper Lauren Kellett punched away. It would be the only true work she’d get all day, as the Bears would go the remaining 85 minutes without a shot on goal.

5' Lauren Kellett with the outstanding leaping save in the opening minutes of play! She keeps the Bears off the board #GoFrogs | @laurenkellett1 pic.twitter.com/ICMpjdKl4J — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 23, 2022

The Frogs were unable to score in the first half despite dominant play: drawing 7 Baylor fouls, earning 9 corners, and with 5 shots on goal. Baylor’s GK Madison Martin stood strong in net, stopping all of those shots including a pair of excellent strikes by TCU’s Kennedy Clountz and a Seven Castain header.

The 2nd Half continued that dominance from TCU, except this time the Frogs’ skill on the offensive end could not be denied. The scoring finally arrived in the 55th minute when Megan Reilly sent in one of the most gorgeous entry crosses you will see. The service curled over the defenders in the box, out of reach of the Keeper, meeting the streaking head of Gracie Brian, directing it into the net for her 5th goal of the season.

54' This cross from Megan Reilly >>>



She sets up Gracie Brian's fifth goal of the season! TCU leads 1-0.#GoFrogs | @megreilly6 | @graciemaria0010 pic.twitter.com/AQJ3duGfyN — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 23, 2022

The Frogs would add an insurance goal 17 minutes later as Seven Castain sent a leading pass into space in the box for AJ Hennessey who slid a pass across the face of the goal for Skylar Heinrich to get a touch on into the net.

72' AJ Hennessey Skylar Heinrich



No. 12 TCU leads 2-0 at Baylor!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/UuqbJmOu58 — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 23, 2022

The loss drops Baylor to 4-10-2 overall and 2-6 in conference play; currently sitting in 8th place in the Big 12. Depending on results on the final day of the regular season, Baylor could fall out of the 8-team conference tournament. The Bears close with Oklahoma State in Waco, needing a win to guarantee a Top-8 conference finish.

TCU improves to 10-3-4 overall and 5-1-2 in the Big 12; currently tied with Texas Tech for 2nd in the conference. TCU will host those Red Raiders Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in Fort Worth to lock in seeding for the conference tournament. Even with a win Thursday, TCU would need the Texas Longhorns to lose its first conference game this season, vs. Oklahoma in Austin, to have a share of the regular season championship. The Big 12 Championship begins October 30 in Round Rock, TX.