Big 12 Football Recap: Week 8

TCU defeated Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday and currently sits alone atop the Big 12 Conference standings after Week 8 of the college football season. The Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) are one of three Big 12 teams currently ranked as October comes to a close. Despite beating four ranked opponents in as many weeks, TCU will have no time to rest as the team looks forward to a Week 9 road contest against unranked West Virginia in Morgantown.

Here are more details from another heavy slate of Big 12 Conference football action.

No. 11 Oklahoma State comes back from down 14 to topple No. 20 Texas pic.twitter.com/VuzaI4DDle — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2022

No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34

Turnovers and self-inflicted penalties doomed the Longhorns, who committed 14 fouls for 119 yards while the Cowboys went without a single penalty as Oklahoma State outscored Texas 14-0 in the fourth quarter for a seven-point victory. Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled heavily, completing only 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and a season-high three interceptions including two in the final quarter of regulation. The Cowboys, who were without several starters including receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson, saw quarterback Spencer Sanders rack up 434 total yards and two touchdowns.

Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will have the week off before battling Kansas State on the road Saturday, Nov. 5. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is now the No. 9 team in the country and will also face the No. 22 ranked Wildcats in Manhattan this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech holds a double-digit lead over West Virginia pic.twitter.com/cwlzhqPvoL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Texas Tech 48, West Virginia 10

The Red Raiders dominated the second half against the Mountaineers, outscoring them 31-7 during that span and intercepting quarterback J.T. Daniels three times in the game. Behind Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Behren Morton, Texas Tech compiled 594 yards on offense, with Morton completing 28-of-45 passes for 325 yards and two scores. Running back Tahj Brooks enjoyed his best game of the season, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Playing without running back C.J. Donaldson, West Virginia struggled on the ground, running for only 73 yards. The Mountaineers committed four turnovers.

Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) will host Baylor in Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) takes on the Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. that same day.

Final score from Waco



Baylor improves to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play #Big12FB x @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/GqnJU6cF20 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 22, 2022

Baylor 35, Kansas 23

The Bears nearly had a Category 5 meltdown in the second half, allowing the Jayhawks to score 20 unanswered points before a fourth-quarter touchdown from running back Richard Reese sealed Baylor’s victory. Reese carried the offense on Saturday, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries as quarterback Blake Shapen struggled, throwing two interceptions. Kansas has now lost three consecutive games after starting the season 5-0.

The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will have one week off before regrouping against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) will travel to Lubbock for a road matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.