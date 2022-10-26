Ask the Fans: Trick or Treat

With Halloween weekend upon us, let’s get spooky with our poll questions this week

As children sport their superhero costumes and superheroes put on their Max Duggan costumes, all for a night of trick or treating. Which is best all time trick TCU has pulled on its opponents?

2014: Peach Bowl Listenbee Pass

2017: vs. WVU Turpin to Kenny Hill Pass

2018: at Baylor Reagor wildcat reverse

Trick or Treating is really all about strangers giving you candy. Which turnover has been the sweetest treat opponents have placed in the Frogs’ basket this season?

SMU - Josh Newton Interception. With TCU up just 7 points and SMU driving, the ULM transfer made a huge play to get the pick and return it to set up a TD a few plays later.

Oklahoma - Marvin Mims fumble. On the opening drive, Abe Camara forced the OU star receiver put the ball on the ground, recovered by Dee Winters. TCU scored a few plays later and the rout was on.

Kansas - Jalon Daniels Fumble. Diving in for a go-ahead score, the KU QB was stripped and the ball was recovered by Shadrach Banks at the 1 yard line, leading to a 99-yard TD drive from the Frogs.

Oklahoma State - Bud Clark Interception. Spencer Sanders finally made a mistake and Clark was there waiting for the pass to fall in his lap. While the turnover didn’t directly lead to points, it did keep a Cowboy drive from scoring points.

Best TREAT from opposing offense this season SMU - Josh Newton INT

Oklahoma - Marvin Mims Fumble

Kansas - Jalon Daniels Goal Line Fumble

TCU’s current SuperFrog is super buff, but it’s mostly cuddly and fun with a happy expression. The Horned Frogs haven’t always been represented by the most inviting of characters, with some being downright frightening. Which TCU mascot has been the most nightmare-inducing?