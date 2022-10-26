Ask the Fans: Trick or Treat

With Halloween weekend upon us, let’s get spooky with our poll questions this week
As children sport their superhero costumes and superheroes put on their Max Duggan costumes, all for a night of trick or treating. Which is best all time trick TCU has pulled on its opponents?
- 2014 Peach Bowl - Double pass: Boykin to Listenbee to Green. The Frogs opened their much anticipated NY6 game vs. Ole Miss with a trick play for a TD as Trevone Boykin threw across the field to wideout Kolby Listenbee, who put a pass right on target for Aaron Green for the opening score of TCU’s blowout victory.
- 2017 vs. WVU - Double pass: Hill to Turpin to Hill. It was normal for Kenny Hill to rush and pass for TDs, but vs. West Virginia, he also caught a TD on this tie-breaking trick play, thrown by KaVontae Turpin.
- 2018 at Baylor - 4th down wildcat reverse to Reagor. In what was ultimately a down season for the Frogs following a successful 2017, a highlight of any season is defeating the Bears. This 4th down play was executed for a TD as Emari Demercado lined up at QB and gave to Reagor on the reverse for the game-winning score.
- 2022 vs. OK State - wildcat Demercado to Duggan to Wiley. Trailing by a TD with under 2 minutes to play Emari Demercado stepped behind center to take the snap, giving to Max Duggan, who faked the give on the reverse and found an open Jared Miley who dove into the end zone to tie the game.
Poll
Best TCU TRICK Play
-
74%
2014: Peach Bowl Listenbee Pass
-
11%
2017: vs. WVU Turpin to Kenny Hill Pass
-
3%
2018: at Baylor Reagor wildcat reverse
-
11%
2022: vs. OK State Demercado to Duggan to Wiley
Trick or Treating is really all about strangers giving you candy. Which turnover has been the sweetest treat opponents have placed in the Frogs’ basket this season?
- SMU - Josh Newton Interception. With TCU up just 7 points and SMU driving, the ULM transfer made a huge play to get the pick and return it to set up a TD a few plays later.
- Oklahoma - Marvin Mims fumble. On the opening drive, Abe Camara forced the OU star receiver put the ball on the ground, recovered by Dee Winters. TCU scored a few plays later and the rout was on.
- Kansas - Jalon Daniels Fumble. Diving in for a go-ahead score, the KU QB was stripped and the ball was recovered by Shadrach Banks at the 1 yard line, leading to a 99-yard TD drive from the Frogs.
- Oklahoma State - Bud Clark Interception. Spencer Sanders finally made a mistake and Clark was there waiting for the pass to fall in his lap. While the turnover didn’t directly lead to points, it did keep a Cowboy drive from scoring points.
Poll
Best TREAT from opposing offense this season
-
12%
SMU - Josh Newton INT
-
29%
Oklahoma - Marvin Mims Fumble
-
25%
Kansas - Jalon Daniels Goal Line Fumble
-
33%
OK State - Bud Clark INT
TCU’s current SuperFrog is super buff, but it’s mostly cuddly and fun with a happy expression. The Horned Frogs haven’t always been represented by the most inviting of characters, with some being downright frightening. Which TCU mascot has been the most nightmare-inducing?
Poll
Scariest TCU Mascot
-
14%
40s-50s Addie
-
7%
70s Addie
-
66%
80s-90s SuperFrog
-
11%
SuperFrog 2005
