Frogs O War Podcast: Western Virginia Preview

TCU Football once again took down a Top 20 opponent, coming back from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Kansas State in Week 8 to move to 7-0. The Frogs will next be on the road at West Virginia on Saturday. Russ and Anthony break down the win over the Wildcats and the keys to the match up with the Mountaineers.
Also covered:
- Starting fast & slow
- Jared Wiley as a weapon
- National narratives on the Frogs
- Big 12 status & preview
- TCU Soccer 1-1 week ahead of season finale
