Game Recap: TCU Soccer 0, Texas Tech 0

15th-ranked TCU Soccer wrapped up its regular season Thursday night with a nil-nil home draw with Texas Tech, clinching the 2-seed in the Big 12 Tournament. It was the Horned Frogs’ 6th Big 12 shutout and its 10th clean sheet of the season.

TCU dominated the run of play, with 71% of the game’s possession, 36% of which came inside the attacking 18-yard box. The Frogs earned 16 corners and released 18 shots, but only put 4 on frame, all of which were handled by Red Raider Goalkeeper Madison White.

The Frogs kept the pressure with many great chances in front of goal that either just missed connecting or were stopped with acrobatic saves, including a late strike from distance by Oli Pena

74' Oli Pena with an absolute laser of a shot but the goalkeeper is there to make the save. Still a 0-0 contest here. #GoFrogs | @pena_oli2021 pic.twitter.com/5cEJpR1Pl0 — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 28, 2022

The TCU defense was very stout against the Red Raider attack, as Texas Tech was only able to hold just over two minutes of possession in the TCU box and Horned Frog keeper Lauren Kellett did not have to make any saves as TTU sent zero shots on goal.

Texas Tech finished the season 9-3-6 overall and 5-1-3 in conference play to earn the #3 seed in the Big 12 Tourney, setting up a first round matchup with 6-seed Oklahoma on Sunday night.

TCU’s season closed with a 10-3-5 overall recod and also 5-1-3 in Big 12 games. With the 2-seed in the conference tournament, the Frogs will begin their defense of the Big 12 Championship crown with the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday October 30 at 5:30 PM.

The Big 12 Tournament will take place in Round Rock, TX, concluding with the Championship Final on Sunday October 6. All games of the Tourney will be streamed on ESPN+, with the final to be broadcast on ESPNU.