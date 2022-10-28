How to Watch: TCU Football at West Virginia Mountaineers

Game 8: at West Virginia Mountaineers
OCT. 29 | MILAN PUSKAR STADIUM (60,000) | MORGANTOWN, WV | 11:00 AM
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN App and WatchESPN.com (Login credentials required)
Talent: Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 99, SXM App 967
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- No. 7 TCU returns to the road when it faces West Virginia on Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
- The Horned Frogs are alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 4-0 conference record.
- TCU is one of just six undefeated teams nationally and the only one in the state of Texas. The Horned Frogs’ combined opponents record of 48-38 (.538) is the best among the undefeated teams.
- The Horned Frogs are 7-0 for the first time since 2017, when Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.
- Dykes is just the second head coach in program history, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening seven games.
- At No. 7, TCU has its highest ranking since it was No. 4 in 2017, when Dykes was initially a Horned Frog.
- TCU’s four wins this season over ranked opponents ties it with Tennessee for the national lead.
- TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996. The Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team to accomplish the feat in the regular season. Before this year, TCU never had more than two straight weeks of defeating a ranked team.
- TCU’s last two games have seen it rally from deficits of 17 and 18 points, respectively, against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Since 1996, TCU is one of just two teams (Tennessee, 2016) to overcome deficits of at least 17 points in consecutive games to beat top-25 opponents.
- TCU is 3-0 on the road this season.
- The West Virginia game marks the last time TCU will leave the state of Texas in the regular season and its third and final flight of the year. TCU closes the campaign with a pair of home games sandwiched around bus trips to Texas and Baylor.
- TCU and WVU began Big 12 play together in 2012. The Horned Frogs have dropped their last four games to the Mountaineers with the last win coming in 2017, when Dykes was on staff.
- TCU is third in the nation in scoring offense (44.7 points per game), total offense (522.1 yards per game) and yards per play (7.4).
SERIES HISTORY
- TCU and West Virginia are facing each other for the 12th time with the Mountaineers holding a 7-4 series lead. All but one meeting has come since the schools began Big 12 play together in 2012.
- Prior to 2012, the only previous game between TCU and West Virginia was a 31-14 Mountaineers’ win in the 1984 Bluebonnet Bowl at the Astrodome in Houston.
- TCU is 2-3 against the Mountaineers in Morgantown, 2-3 in Fort Worth and 0-1 at neutral sites (1984 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston).
UNIFORM WATCH:
This weekend’s look ⚪️⚪️#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/x3mo0wfN8r— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 28, 2022
Classic.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/FyU8rrOOkK— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) October 27, 2022
Loading comments...