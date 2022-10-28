TCU Baseball 2023 Schedule Release

TCU Baseball released its 2023 schedule on Thursday and it is going to be a gauntlet, as the Horned Frogs will play 26 games against teams that made the NCAA Regional in 2022.

The Frogs’ 55-game schedule features 32 home games including 3-game non-conference series against Florida State, Kirk Sarloos’ alma mater Cal State Fullerton, reigning West Coast Conference champion San Diego, and 10-time Colonial Conference champion UNC Wilmington.

The Horned Frogs’ season opens with the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, beginning on February 17th against Vanderbilt, with following games in the Showdown against Arkansas and Mizzou. TCU will also play in Houston’s Minute Maid Park for the Shriners College Classic with games against Rice, Michigan, and Louisville.

TCU’s Big 12 season will begin in Norman against reigning Big 12 Tournament champion and College World Series runner-up Oklahoma Sooners. The conference schedule will bring Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Baylor to Lupton Stadium for three-game series. The Frogs will travel for series against Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Kansas State in addition to the opener vs. OU.

TCU’s mid-week contests are highlighted by home-and-home games against 2022 Regional participants Dallas Baptist and Texas State, along with games versus Northwestern, UT-Arlington, Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, Lamar, and UT-RGV

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big 12 regular season title and a run to the Super Regional in 2022.