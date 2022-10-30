TCU WR Taye Barber steps up in Morgantown

The TCU offense didn’t flinch when standout wide receiver Quentin Johnston hobbled off the field with an apparent ankle injury during Saturday’s Big 12 Conference matchup against West Virginia. On the next snap from scrimmage, quarterback Max Duggan dropped back and fired a 71-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Taye Barber, who finished with four catches for 99 yards as the Horned Frogs won the contest 41-31.

Barber now has three touchdowns this season along with 20 catches for 388 yards. His 19.4 yards-per-reception average is a career best and he’s on track to set new career-bests in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns before the season concludes. While Barber may not be the focal point of the TCU passing attack, his touches have delivered game-changing swings for the Horned Frogs. Barber’s only reception of the team’s 38-31 win at Kansas was a 25-yard touchdown where the 5-foot-10 receiver beat double coverage.

What a catch from Taye Barber for a TD. #TCU takes a 31-24 lead over #Kansas in what’s turned out to be an exhilarating second half thus far. pic.twitter.com/bZS1JgdLQX — Steve Samra (@SamraSource) October 8, 2022

Barber also broke loose during TCU’s blowout win against Oklahoma, sprinting downfield and outracing the Sooners for a 73-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Barber hauled in two receptions against Kansas State, with his first resulting in a 13-yard gain on third-and-8 to give the Horned Frogs a fresh set of downs. A reliable set of hands for the TCU offense this season, Barber has been a consistent and dependable security blanket who has made big plays down the field and reeled in must-need catches to extend offensive drives.

Max Duggan finds Taye Barber WIDE OPEN



Undefeated TCU takes a two-score lead on No. 18 Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/tcKmsqreHc — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 1, 2022

The TCU offense has seen multiple wide receivers step up at different times throughout the season. Whether it’s Barber, Derius Davis, Savion Williams or even tight end Jared Wiley, Duggan’s options have not been limited to only Johnston, making TCU’s passing attack far more versatile and lethal. Barber’s consistency has stood out throughout his time with the Horned Frogs, however, as he’s totaled at least 20 receptions as well as over 300 receiving yards in four of his five seasons. One of multiple fifth and sixth-year seniors who opted to return to the program despite a coaching change and roster turnover, Barber has cashed in on his opportunities this season and added an extra dynamic to the Horned Frog offense.