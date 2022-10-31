Big 12 Football Recap: Week 9

TCU once again remains alone atop the Big 12 Conference standings after scoring a 41-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The Horned Frogs also gained more separation from the field after the results from this past weekend, with Kansas State crushing Oklahoma State at home while Baylor dominated Texas Tech and Oklahoma continued to gain traction with a road win at Iowa State. Here are the recaps from Week 9 of the Big 12 Conference slate.

Here is the clip of #Baylor linebacker Matt Jones calling out that crowd in Lubbock last night.



He didn't think #TexasTech fans brought the energy. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/qmGOdMRAmk — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 30, 2022

Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

The Bears won their first game in Lubbock since 1990 over the weekend, cruising over the Red Raiders in brilliant fashion. Freshman running back Richard Reese shouldered a huge load in the win, carrying the ball 36 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 211 yards and one touchdown to wide receiver Hal Presley. Redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton struggled mightily against the Baylor defense, completing only 11-of-34 passes and throwing three interceptions.

Three different quarterbacks ultimately took the field for the Red Raiders, who conceded six sacks and turned the ball over five times. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) will face TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. and Baylor (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will also hit the road, with the Bears scheduled to face Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. Baylor did suffer a notable loss in the win over Texas Tech, as tight end Drake Dabney will miss the remainder of the season after head coach Dave Aranda said Dabney broke his fibula and will require surgery.

Kansas State 48, Oklahoma State 0 was:



-KSU's largest win vs. top 10 team

-KSU's largest win vs. ranked team since 2002

-KSU's largest Big 12 win since 2010

-OK State's first shutout loss since 2009

-OK State's worst loss/shutout loss since 2000 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 30, 2022

No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0

The Cowboys endured a historic beatdown in Manhattan on Saturday, as the Wildcats roared for nearly 500 yards of total offense behind backup quarterback Will Howard, who torched the Oklahoma State defense for 296 yards and four touchdown passes. Running back Deuce Vaughn was back to his ways as well, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown as Kansas State went 3-for-3 on fourth down and committed zero turnovers or sacks allowed. Quarterback Spencer Sanders and a depleted Cowboy offense did absolutely nothing on Saturday, turning the ball over three times and running for only 54 yards.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) takes over the No. 2 slot in the conference standings and will look to continue rolling against Texas at home on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) fell nine spots in the AP Top 25 and will attempt to bounce back with a road matchup against Kansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma executed this fake FG to perfection



pic.twitter.com/RG8ssEvknn — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 29, 2022

Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 13

The Sooners utilized some trickery on special teams Saturday, scoring on a fake field-goal attempt to cap off a road victory over the Cyclones, who remained winless in conference play with the loss. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw the ball 57 times and led Iowa State with 339 total yards, but three interceptions helped clinch the win for Oklahoma. Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to pace the Sooner offense in the win. The Cyclones went 7-for-20 on third-down conversion and ran for only 66 yards.

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) hosts Baylor in Norman on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. while Iowa State (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) will battle West Virginia at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

BYE TEAMS: Texas and Kansas