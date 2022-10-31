BREAKING: Four-star safety Warren Roberson commits to TCU

TCU football received a spooky surprise Monday morning, with four-star safety Warren Roberson announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs through a Halloween-themed video released on social media. Roberson becomes the 20th hard commit for the Class of 2023 and is now TCU’s second highest rated prospect of the incoming recruiting class.

Roberson chose TCU over USC, Texas, SMU, Oklahoma State and more. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Red Oak, Texas is now the fourth four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, which also features North Mesquite’s Cordale Russell, Tascosa’s Avion Carter and Stony Point’s Cameron Cook. The Horned Frogs now have the No. 23 ranked overall recruiting class according to 247Sports. Roberson, Russell and uncommitted four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot were at TCU for the team’s 55-24 win over Oklahoma.