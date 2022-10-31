How to Watch: College Football Playoff Rankings Show

With nine weeks of football behind us, it is time for the College Football Playoff Committee to reveal its initial Top 25 rankings. The first release of the 2022 College Football Playoff Top 25 will be on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 PM Central on ESPN and streaming online and on the ESPN app. This is the first of six CFP ranking reveal shows, with the Top 25 being updated and announced weekly until the final Selection Day on Sunday December 4th.

For Horned Frog fans. the mere mention of the Playoff Committee can be triggering. In 2014, the inaugural season of the Playoff, TCU fell from #3 in the penultimate ranking to #6 and out of the Playoff in the final release. While true that none of these rankings truly matter until the final ranking that assigns the Playoff teams, Tuesday’s announcement will provide insight into the Committee’s perspective on the current landscape and TCU’s place within it.

TCU is one of just six teams still unbeaten, with an 8-0 record that includes wins over current AP #13 Kansas State and #18 Oklahoma State. The latest AP Poll has TCU at #7, with a top four of Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Michigan.



TCU is currently listed with the 9th-best odds to win the National Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook, at +6000 (60-to-1).

Where do you think the Horned Frogs will be slotted by the Committee in the November 1 ranking?