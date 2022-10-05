Ask the Fans: Frogs over Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks have been a thorn in the side of TCU Football ever since the Frogs joined the conference in 2012. While the Horned Frogs have emerged victorious in all but once in that time, the game was rarely straightforward and always came with the threat of getting roasted online like the Texas Longhorns have. In TCU’s great seasons of the last decade and its terrible seasons alike, these two squads have played some thrillers. This season, both squads are undefeated and ranked in the Top 20 - there’s no meme to be had here, the Jayhawks are a legitimate threat in the Big 12 already with two conference wins, while TCU just sent Oklahoma into the shadow realm.

Outside of football, TCU has earned some big-time wins over the elite Kansas Basketball program, and also scored an insane 30 runs against its baseball team this past summer. Of these previous non-Football victories over the Jayhawks, which was the most impressive?

May 14, 2022. TCU Baseball 30 - Kansas 3. Yes, you read that sport correctly, TCU Baseball put up 30 runs in a single game as Porter Brown went deep twice and contributed 10 RBI, a TCU record. March 1, 2022. TCU Basketball 74 - #6 Kansas 64. A court storming with the Storm Chasers in the building giving TCU the win that all but ensured a ticket to the Big Dance. This Jayhawk team would go on to win every game the rest of the season, lifting the National Championship Trophy. March 9, 2017. TCU Basketball 85 - #1 Kansas 82. Desmond Bane dropped in three free throws in the final seconds to give TCU its first ever win over a #1-ranked team. That Horned Frog team went on to win the NIT Tournament. Feb. 6, 2013. TCU Basketball 62 - #5 Kansas 55. It might be an exaggeration to call this the biggest win for TCU Basketball between Jamie Dixon’s time as a player and his time as a coach. But it might not. A true stunner - TCU finished the 2013 season #265 in Kenpom while Kansas finished as Kenpom #8 and was a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Which was TCU's most impressive non-Football win over Kansas 2022 Baseball wins 30-3

2022 Basketball defeats eventual National Champ

2017 Basketball defeats #1 KU in Big 12 Tourney

9% 2022 Baseball wins 30-3 (6 votes)

49% 2022 Basketball defeats eventual National Champ (30 votes)

26% 2017 Basketball defeats #1 KU in Big 12 Tourney (16 votes)

14% 2013 Basketball gets first Big 12 win (9 votes) 61 votes total

Even though its early in the conference schedule, it’s surreal to see Kansas atop the standings and Oklahoma at the bottom. There is still quite a long season to go, but the Big 12 appears to be more wide open than in years past. Being a true round-robin conference schedule, with the top two teams reaching the Title Game, teams that have picked up a loss or two can still be in the race. While Kansas (2-0), Kansas State (2-0), and TCU (1-0) are still undefeated in conference play, which of the teams with an already blemished record is most likely to jump the rankings and take a spot in Arlington?

Which of these teams is most likely to reach the Big 12 Championship Game Baylor (1-1 in Big 12)

Texas (1-1)

Texas Tech (1-1)

Oklahoma (0-2) vote view results 63% Baylor (1-1 in Big 12) (45 votes)

30% Texas (1-1) (22 votes)

1% Texas Tech (1-1) (1 vote)

4% Oklahoma (0-2) (3 votes) 71 votes total

Through four games, TCU has performed at at high level in almost every aspect of every game (at least after halftime in Boulder). Even the most optimistic of Horned Frog fans would admit to having some concerns about how the new coaching staff would build and mold the pieces of the roster. Which position group has been the biggest surprise from pre-season expectations?

Quarterback - Max Duggan is completing 74.5% of passes for 10.6 yards per attempt, already with 11 pass TDs and 0 INTs, while rushing for 6.5 yards per carry and 2 TDs. Offensive Line - While a 5.1% sack rate is not excellent at 55th nationally, it’s far improved from 2021’s 7.4%. The unit has given Duggan the time to work and has opened massive holes for the RBs to burst through. Alan Ali joining the unit has been a benefit, but seems this group has been coached up and each individual has improved, making the unit work better together this season. Defensive Backs - TCU defense is giving up a completion percentage of just 52.7%, surrendering just 1 pass TD per game while intercepting 1 pass per game, despite facing the prolific SMU & Oklahoma offenses. In 2021, TCU allowed 64.3% of passes complete while averaging 1.7 TDs allowed per game with DBs accounting for 0.6 INTs per game. The additions of Abe Camara, Mark Perry, and Josh Newton have provided an immense boost. Running Backs - With the transfer of former 5-Star Zach Evans to Ole Miss, there may have been some expectation of a drop off in rushing production. Kendre Miller had performed well alongside and in relief of Evans, but it was perhaps uncertain how well he’d step in as the lead dog. He hasn’t just stepped in, he’s excelled with 7.6 yards per carry and 5 TDs. Once he breaks through an opening, his combination of speed and power makes it impossible for defensive backs to decide if they want to get run over by a train or get juked out of their shoes. The rest of the RB rooms has been great too, as Emari Demercado’s veteran experience has him also averaging 7.6 ypc, including some long scoring runs, with Emani Bailey, Corey Wren, and Trent Battle providing great depth.