College GameDay will be in Lawrence for the Top 20 showdown between the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks. Russ & Anthony recap the Frogs’ blowout win over Oklahoma before taking a look at how TCU matches up with Kansas.

Also covered:

— Max Duggan love

— Big 12 outlook

— Preview of Big 12 & National games

— TCU Soccer beats KSU, 2 big home games this week

— Schollmaier Live with Ludacris to preview the Basketball seasons

