Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, West Virginia 1

The #10 ranked TCU Horned Frogs picked up its fourth draw of the season on Thursday night, all of which have occurred at the friendly confines of Garvey-Rosenthal stadium.

The first half was all TCU, as the Frogs were pushing forward and putting shots on goal for all 45 minutes. Unfortunately for TCU, West Virginia’s Goalkeeper Kayza Massey was a magician in front of goal, stopping excellent chances from TCU’s Gracie Brian, Messiah Bright, and this monster strike from Camryn Lancaster:

The Frogs finally broke through the Massey wall late in the first half as Seven Castain sent a shot along the ground through traffic that made its way into the net.

39' Grace Coppinger ➡️ Seven Castain for the 1-0 lead #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/q46kfxBvi9 — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 7, 2022

West Virginia came out of the second half with much more attack heavy tactics, creating opportunities and forcing saves from TCU GK Lauren Kellett, after not getting a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes. That continued barrage of balls into the box eventually produced a goal, as an 80th minute cross was redirected into the net off of TCU defender Chaylyn Hubbard.

With the draw, the Mountaineers moved to 4-3-5 overall and 1-0-3 in Big 12 play; they’ll next get the #23 Texas Longhorns coming to Morgantown next Thursday. TCU is now 7-2-4 on the season and 2-0-2 in conference. The Frogs will be back in Garvey-Rosenthal on Sunday afternoon against Iowa State.