How to Watch: TCU Football vs. #19 Kansas Jayhawks

Game 5: vs. Kansas Jayhawks
OCT. 8 | DAVID BOOTH MEMORIAL STADIUM (47,233) | LAWRENCE, KS | 11:00 AM
TV: FS1
Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams
Streaming: FoxSports.com & Fox Sports App (login credentials required)
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 98, SXM App 967
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- No. 17 TCU returns to the road with a Saturday 11 a.m. contest at No. 19 Kansas on FS1.
- TCU is the only undefeated FBS program, out of 12, in the state of Texas.
- The Horned Frogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2017, when Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.
- Dykes is the first TCU head football coach to win his opening four games since Francis Schmidt in 1929. Dykes is the 12th head coach since Schmidt.
- TCU is ranked for the first time since it appeared at No. 25 for one week in September 2019.
- Saturday will mark TCU’s first game as a top-20 team versus a top-20 opponent since Sept. 15, 2018, when the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs dropped a 40-28 decision to No. 4 Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
- TCU is 2-0 on the road this season with wins at Colorado and SMU.
- The Horned Frogs are playing their third consecutive 11 a.m. game.
- TCU is 6-1 all-time when ESPN’s College GameDay has been present, including a 5-0 record when the game has been played on a campus.
- TCU has not trailed in a game since the first 24 seconds of the second quarter in its season opener at Colorado. A Derius Davis 60-yard punt return gave the Horned Frogs a 7-3 lead it would not relinquish. TCU led wire-to-wire in its next three games.
- The Horned Frogs are No. 2 in the nation in both scoring offense (48.5 points per game) and total offense (549.5 yards per game).
- TCU had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards in the 55-24 win over Oklahoma and totaled 668 yards of offense, including 479 in the first half to build a 41-17 halftime lead.
SERIES HISTORY
- Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 9-1 versus Kansas.
- TCU holds a 25-9-4 edge over the Jayhawks in a series that began with a 41-6 Horned Frogs’ win in Fort Worth in 1942.
- TCU is 11-7 versus the Jayhawks in Lawrence, 12-2-2 in Fort Worth and 2-0-2 in the four games (1944-47) played in Kansas City.
- A 20-6 victory at Kansas in 2012 marked the Horned Frogs’ inaugural Big 12 game.
- Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the schools had not met on the gridiron since a 17-10 KU victory in Lawrence in 1997.
THE NATION’S LEADER
- Quarterback Max Duggan leads the nation in passing efficiency (202.2) while ranking third in completion percentage (74.5, 70-of-94). He has 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
- Duggan totaled 418 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the 55-24 victory over Oklahoma.
UNIFORM WATCH:
Who knew Frogs liked Oreos— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 7, 2022
⚫️⚪️⚫️#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/q1LbUTCxNM
DEPTH CHARTS:
COLLEGE GAMEDAY:
Location: The Hill, just south of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Central
Talent: Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Lee Corso (hopefully), Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Chris Fallica, David Pollack, Pat McAfee, Gene Wojciechowski, Jen Lada, Jess Sims
Guest Picker: Rob Riggle
GET READY, LAWRENCE!!— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2022
We're coming to KU for the first time EVER
A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/62koUvUnO3
Loading comments...