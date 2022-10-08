Game Thread: #17 TCU Football vs. #19 Kansas Jayhawks

The TCU Horned Frogs will travel for the first road trip of the conference season to take on the Kansas Jayhawks with the national spotlight of College GameDay visiting Lawrence for the first time ever. The game will kick off at 11:00 AM Central on FS1

Both teams have climbed into the Top 25 thanks to undefeated starts to the season, thanks to wins as home underdogs last week. TCU is coming off a its thorough 55-24 beat down of the Oklahoma Sooners while the Jayhawks were able to survive Iowa State with a little help from College Kicker Magic.

Kansas has been perhaps the biggest surprise in all of college football through the first month of the season, already soaring over its projected season win total and sitting atop the Big 12 standings with two conference wins. The Frogs will look to play spoiler to Jayhawks’ dream season as America’s sweetheart, while continuing their own ascent in Sonny Dykes’ first season.

Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster. Go Frogs!