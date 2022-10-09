Game Recap: TCU Soccer 3, Iowa State 0

The 10th Ranked TCU Horned Frogs extended its unbeaten streak to 8 games with a decisive 3-0 victory over Iowa State on Sunday.

The Frogs absolutely dominated play from start to finish as TCU sent a constant pressure and barrage of shots at Cyclone GK Jordan Silkowitz as 12 different Horned Frogs attempted a shot. In all, TCU earned 14 corners and attempted 32 shots, with 11 on goal, and 3 into the net. ISU earned zero corners and put zero shots on goal as Lauren Kellett and Azul Alvarez will get credit for a combined shutout without having to make a single save.

It was clear from the first minute that the Frogs were on the attack, as Kennedy Clountz (4 shots on goal all season headed into today) ripped a shot on goal forcing a Silkowitz save. The scoring got started about 10 minutes later when Olivia Hassler sent a deep service into the box that found the head of Grace Coppinger, nodded on to a streaking Messiah Bright who sends it across the face of the goal, off the far post, and into the net. The score was Bright’s 8th of the season, good for 2nd most in the conference behind the 11 goals of Texas’ Trinity Byars.

12' Messiah Bright's eighth goal of the season gives No. 10 TCU a 1-0 lead over the Cyclones

Gracie Brian was hungry for a goal in the first half, with an early header that narrowly missed wide, but could not be denied for long, as only 5 minutes after Bright scored Brian sent a sniper shot from distance burying into the top right corner of the net.

17' GRACIE. BRIAN.



17' GRACIE. BRIAN.

Her fourth goal of the season has No. 10 TCU leading Iowa State 2-0!

TCU never let off the accelerator in the 2nd half, continuing to push forward and let loose another 16 shots. The Frogs broke through for the 3rd goal of the day as set-piece savant Tyler Isgrig sent her corner kick into the box where it found the head of Grace Coppinger who sharply redirected it past the defenders into the net for her first goal as a Horned Frog

71' Grace Coppinger scores her first career goal TCU leads 3-0!

In its third try, TCU finally got a conference win in Garvey-Rosenthal after home draws with Texas and West Virginia. The Horned Frogs improve to 8-2-4 overall and 3-0-2 in conference, with the next three contests being away from home, beginning Thursday October 13 in Stillwater. Iowa State falls to a tie with Kansas for last place in the Big 12 at 0-4-1, dropping to 3-7-3 on the season with Baylor coming to Ames next week.