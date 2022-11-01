TCU Soccer loads up on Big 12 Awards

The Big 12 Conference announced its Women’s Soccer awards on Tuesday and the TCU Horned Frogs were the conference’s most decorated squad. In all, TCU placed five players on the All-Big 12 First Team, one player on the All-Big 12 Second Team, and four on the All-Freshman team.

The headliner of TCU award winners is Defender Grace Coppinger earning Freshman of the Year. Coppinger played in 16 games, right from the first game of her Freshman campaign, and contributed to a stout defensive unit that secured nine shutouts in her games played. Coppinger got on the score sheet with a goal and an assist against Iowa State and another assist vs. West Virginia.

Add her name to the wall!

Add her name to the wall!

Congratulations Grace, you are the Big 12 Freshman of the Year



TCU Soccer

TCU was all over the All-Conference teams, placing a Big 12-best five players on the First Team: Goalkeeper Lauren Kellett, Defender Chaylyn Hubbard, and Forwards Messiah Bright, Camryn Lancaster, and Gracie Brian. Bright is now a 5-time all-conference honoree, while Gracie Brian repeats as a member of the First-Team. Lancaster was on the All-Freshman team in 2021 and took another leap forward in her Sophomore season. Hubbard has started 100 games in her career, finally tallying her first career goal as the game-winner vs. Kansas State. Kellett has been a brick wall in front of goal, with 8 shutouts on the season, including 5 in Big 12 play.

Junior Defender Olivia Hasler was named to the All Conference Second Team and is another key cog in a defensive unit that earned 10 shutouts in games she played.

The future of Horned Frog Soccer is certainly in good hands, in addition to Coppinger, TCU placed three more on the All-Freshman team. Forwards Seven Castain, Kennedy Clountz, and Tyler Isgrig all earned the honor in their first season with TCU. Those three Freshman Forward Phenoms combined for 9 goals and 9 assists, accounting for nearly a quarter of all TCU goals and assists on the season.

A - 10 selections!

Congratulations to these Horned Frogs for garnering All-Big 12 honors



TCU Soccer

The TCU Horned Frogs are still fighting for a Big 12 Tournament trophy, with a semifinal matchup vs. Oklahoma on Thursday November 3. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is Monday November 7th to determine the Frogs’ path to the College Cup.