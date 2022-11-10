 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Longhorns Preview

By Anthony North
TCU Football is 9-0 with a 10-point victory over Texas Tech, with a trip to Austin for College GameDay and the #18 Texas Longhorns. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Red Raiders and look at the keys to the match up with the ‘Horns

Also Covered:

  • TCU #4 in latest College Football Playoff
  • Big 12 & National Week 11 preview
  • TCU Soccer a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament
  • TCU Basketball’s win (barely ) over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • TCU Men’s & Women’s Basketball 2023 recruiting signees

