TCU Soccer earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament

The TCU Horned Frog soccer team will make its seventh consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. After reaching the Elite 8 in the 2020 season and the Sweet 16 last year, the Frogs will look to make an even deeper run this season. TCU earned a 5-seed in the Tournament and will host its opening round match at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium against UT-San Antonio on Friday at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available!

The Roadrunners are 12-5-4 on the season and head to Fort Worth on a 5-game winning streak, including a Conference USA Championship game victory over Florida Atlantic. This will be the 8th all-time match between the two programs, with TCU having won the previous seven contests.

TCU’s region in the bracket may be considered the “Region of Death” of the Tournament, featuring four teams ranked 7th or better in the latest poll. Joining the Frogs in its very difficult region will be 1-seed Notre Dame (14-2-3, ranked #4), 2-seed North Carolina (15-4-1, ranked #2), 3-seed Stanford (16-2-2, ranked #7), and 4-seed Michigan State (16-2-3, ranked #6). The complete bracket for the pursuit of the Women’s College Cup: