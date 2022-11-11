How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Texas Longhorns

Game 10: at Texas Longhorns

NOV. 12 | Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119) | Austin, TX | 6:30 PM

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 84, SXM App 84

Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

TCU returns to the road to face Texas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

TCU is one of just four undefeated teams nationally and alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 6-0 conference record. Four of the wins are against teams they lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores.

TCU is 9-0 for the first time since 2010, when it went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site. The Horned Frogs are 7-1 all-time when College GameDay has been present for its game, including a 6-0 record when it has been played on a campus. This is TCU’s second game featured on College GameDay this season as the show was also at Kansas.

TCU’s Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in Big 12 history to be 9-0 in his first season.

Dykes is just the second head coach in TCU history, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening nine games. The 1929 Horned Frogs finished the season 9-0-1.

At No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, TCU has its highest ranking since it was No. 4 in 2017 when Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.

Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 7-3 against Texas with a 4-1 mark in Austin. 4TCU already has five more wins than it had all of last season. Only Tulane (+6) has a bigger improvement.

TCU does not leave the state of Texas in its four November games to close the regular season. Bus trips to Austin and next week to Baylor are sandwiched between home games last Saturday with Texas Tech and Nov. 26 against Iowa State.

TCU’s four wins this season over ranked opponents is second nationally, trailing only Tennessee’s five. 4The Horned Frogs are just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2012; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.

TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996. The Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team to accomplish the feat in the regular season.

Since 1996, TCU is one of just two teams nationally to rally from deficits of at least 17 points to beat AP Top 25 teams in consecutive games.

The Horned Frogs lead the nation with 14 touchdowns of at least 50 yards.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday is the 93rd meeting between TCU and Texas. The Longhorns hold a 64-27-1 advantage in a series that began with an 18-10 Texas win in 1897.

TCU is 15-35-1 against Texas in Austin and 12-29 in Fort Worth.

Texas is tied with Texas A&M for TCU’s thirdmost played series. The Frogs’ 92 games with the Longhorns trail only Baylor (117) and SMU (101).

College GameDay

ESPN is bringing its College Football pregame show College GameDay to Austin to feature the showdown between the Frogs and the Longhorns. It’s the 2nd time the show has gone to Austin this season (vs. Alabama Week 2) and this marks the 2nd time this season that TCU has been featured on the program during an away game (Week 6 at Kansas). The show will be broadcast on ESPN (and streaming on WatchESPN) beginning at 8:00 AM