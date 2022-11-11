 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU men’s basketball signs 2023 recruits Jace Posey, Isaiah Manning

The Horned Frogs are adding at least two talented prospects to their roster next season.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Basketball Tipoff William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

TCU men’s basketball finalized its Class of 2023 earlier this week, with the program announcing the signings of four-star recruit Jace Posey and three-star recruit Isaiah Manning. TCU currently has the No. 47 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Jace Posey is the son of former NBA athlete James Posey as well as current top-100 prospect according to 247Sports. The four-star forward committed to the Horned Frogs and head coach Jamie Dixon in early September before signing his letter earlier this week.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound wing player out of Strake Jesuit College Prep had offers from Arizona State, Miami (FL), Memphis and Texas A&M. Posey becomes the fifth-highest ranked prospect to choose TCU behind Blake Adams, Jaylen Fisher, Karviar Shepherd and P.J. Fuller.

Manning will arrive at TCU as a three-star recruit who received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Mansfield Legacy ranks as a top-50 power forward nationally and a top-20 power forward in Texas. Manning revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in early July.

