TCU men’s basketball signs 2023 recruits Jace Posey, Isaiah Manning

TCU men’s basketball finalized its Class of 2023 earlier this week, with the program announcing the signings of four-star recruit Jace Posey and three-star recruit Isaiah Manning. TCU currently has the No. 47 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Welcome to the #FrogFam Jace Posey!— TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 9, 2022
6-4 | Forward
National Rank: 76
Hometown: Houston
High School: Strake Jesuit#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/SLGPTVDSZl
Jace Posey is the son of former NBA athlete James Posey as well as current top-100 prospect according to 247Sports. The four-star forward committed to the Horned Frogs and head coach Jamie Dixon in early September before signing his letter earlier this week.
Jace Posey from Houston is also a 3-star basketball player with offers from TCU, A&M and Vanderbilt. https://t.co/24oHjXmRYy— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) May 14, 2022
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound wing player out of Strake Jesuit College Prep had offers from Arizona State, Miami (FL), Memphis and Texas A&M. Posey becomes the fifth-highest ranked prospect to choose TCU behind Blake Adams, Jaylen Fisher, Karviar Shepherd and P.J. Fuller.
Welcome to the #FrogFam Isaiah Manning!— TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 9, 2022
6-7 | Forward
National Rank: 65
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas
High School: Mansfield Legacy#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/4VUV72tWm8
Manning will arrive at TCU as a three-star recruit who received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Mansfield Legacy ranks as a top-50 power forward nationally and a top-20 power forward in Texas. Manning revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in early July.
That relationship with social media goes the other way, too. Mansfield Legacy forward & TCU commit Isaiah Manning (@thezay2k) said TCU's social media presence was "a little bit of a factor" when he selected the Horned Frogs: https://t.co/nM20jsAglR— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) September 2, 2022
