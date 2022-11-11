TCU men’s basketball signs 2023 recruits Jace Posey, Isaiah Manning

TCU men’s basketball finalized its Class of 2023 earlier this week, with the program announcing the signings of four-star recruit Jace Posey and three-star recruit Isaiah Manning. TCU currently has the No. 47 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Welcome to the #FrogFam Jace Posey!



6-4 | Forward

National Rank: 76

Hometown: Houston

High School: Strake Jesuit#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/SLGPTVDSZl — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 9, 2022

Jace Posey is the son of former NBA athlete James Posey as well as current top-100 prospect according to 247Sports. The four-star forward committed to the Horned Frogs and head coach Jamie Dixon in early September before signing his letter earlier this week.

Jace Posey from Houston is also a 3-star basketball player with offers from TCU, A&M and Vanderbilt. https://t.co/24oHjXmRYy — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) May 14, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound wing player out of Strake Jesuit College Prep had offers from Arizona State, Miami (FL), Memphis and Texas A&M. Posey becomes the fifth-highest ranked prospect to choose TCU behind Blake Adams, Jaylen Fisher, Karviar Shepherd and P.J. Fuller.

Welcome to the #FrogFam Isaiah Manning!



6-7 | Forward

National Rank: 65

Hometown: Mansfield, Texas

High School: Mansfield Legacy#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/4VUV72tWm8 — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 9, 2022

Manning will arrive at TCU as a three-star recruit who received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Mansfield Legacy ranks as a top-50 power forward nationally and a top-20 power forward in Texas. Manning revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in early July.