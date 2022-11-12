Game Thread: #4 TCU Football at #18 Texas Longhorns

The #4 TCU Horned Frogs travel to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX to take on the #18 Texas Longhorns at 6:30 PM Central on ABC.

Under second-year Head Coach Steve Sarkisian the Longhorns (6-3; 4-2 Big 12) have one of its greatest Red River Rivalry victories ever, a 49-0 win over Oklahoma, but also have dropped three games by one score that it had opportunity to have won. Although the results haven’t always gone in favor of the Longhorns, Texas will roll out one of the nation’s most talented teams. Bijan Robinson has been widely regarded as the best running back in the nation, currently 6th nationally and leading the Big 12 at over 125 yards rushing per game. Xavier Worthy has perhaps not had the monster games as much as his Freshman season, but he’s been consistently productive while leading the conference in receiving TDs having scored in 6 straight games. Quinn Ewers cam to Texas after a year at Ohio State as one of the highest-profile, highest-rated recruits of all time; although his statistics have been underwhelming, including a 3-interception game in the loss in Stillwater, Ewers has shown flashes of brilliance. Longhorn LB Jaylan Ford leads the Big 12 in tackles, plus 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 INT. The defensive front will be one of the most impressive TCU has had to face all season and will require a big game from the O-Line to allow the offensive gameplan to work.

The Horned Frogs enter the contest with the Big 12’s most prolific offense, leading in points and yards per game. Max Duggan has been superb thus far, amassing a conference-leading 2,407 yards and 24 TDs, with just 2 interceptions, along with 282 rushing yards and 4 scores on the ground. Kendre Miller has been a dominant force out of the backfield for the Frogs, having reached the endzone in every game this season and rushing for 100+ yards in six games while averaging 6.6 yards per carry on the season. The game’s X-Factor may be TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, who missed most of last week’s game with an injury, but in the prior 4 games he had at least 4 catches for 74 yards and a TD in each. The TCU Defense will be without one of its leaders for the first half, as Dee Winters closes out the punishment for his 2nd Half targeting penalty against Texas Tech. Johnny Hodges, Jamoi Hodge, and Shadrach Banks will all have to step up at the LB spot to contain Robinson, as much as that is even possible.

The stakes of the game are massive as TCU looks to continue its undefeated season and lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, while the Longhorns can end the Frogs’ dream season and take its own step towards the conference title game.



Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!