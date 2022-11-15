REPORT: TCU G Damion Baugh serving six-game suspension

Uncertainty loomed over the TCU men’s basketball team during the offseason, when starting guard Damion Baugh was revealed to be suspended indefinitely by the NCAA for signing with an unapproved agent during the pre-draft process. The Horned Frogs received more clarity about the suspension Monday evening, with multiple reporters revealing that Baugh will ultimately serve a six-game suspension and be eligible to return when TCU faces Providence on Nov. 30. The Horned Frogs are 2-1 after losing to Northwestern State.

TCU’s Damion Baugh has been suspended for six games for signing with an NBA certified agent, per release. Baugh will miss four more games --- he's already missed two --- and will be eligible on 11/30 against Providence. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2022

Baugh averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Horned Frogs during the 2021-22 season, guiding TCU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 senior guard and former Memphis transfer should provide an immediate boost upon his return, as the Horned Frogs have struggled to move the ball in his absence. UT-Arlington transfer Shahada Wells has started in Baugh’s place, averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds. TCU will face Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Schollmaier Arena.

Baugh was one of two players (Mike Miles) to test the pre-draft waters before opting to return to TCU before the 2022-23 season. The Horned Frogs entered as the No. 14 team in the country, but are in danger of falling outside the top-25 rankings after a brutal home loss to Northwestern State, which entered Monday’s matchup as a 29-point underdog.