Big 12 Football Recap: Week 11

TCU clinched its berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a 17-10 win over Texas this past weekend. The No. 4 ranked Horned Frogs remain two games ahead in the conference standings as Kansas State, Baylor and the Longhorns battle for the second spot in the title game. After this weekend’s results in the Big 12, who moved closer and who moved further back in the conference standings?

Here are the results from Week 11 of the college football season in the Big 12.

#KansasState QB Will Howard had an impressive first half after replacing Adrian Martinez.



The former Dowingtown West standout finished 11/14, 129 yards and 2 TD’s including this strike into tight windows.



pic.twitter.com/qsnjNPlgF0 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 13, 2022

No. 19 Kansas State 31, Baylor 3

Will Howard stepped in for injured quarterback Adrian Martinez and once again delivered a big-time performance for the Wildcats, completing 19-of-27 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas State dominated the Bears in a matchup of two-loss teams in the Big 12. Deuce Vaughn stormed for 156 total yards and one touchdown, while Ben Sinnott hauled in seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Shapen went without a touchdown pass for the second straight game, hurling two interceptions while Baylor struggled to run the football, finishing with 103 yards on 23 carries during the loss in Waco.

Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) went 4-for-12 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down in the loss. The Bears will host No. 4 TCU at McLane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) remains two games back of the Horned Frogs and holds sole possession of second place in the conference. The Wildcats will travel to Morgantown for a road contest against West Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Texas Tech fends off the Kansas comeback, keeping the bowl hunt very much alive. https://t.co/R3PJMeNjuc — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) November 14, 2022

Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28

The Red Raiders rushed for four touchdowns against the Jayhawks, keeping their bowl hopes alive with two games remaining on the schedule. Tyler Shough started in place of injured quarterback Behren Morton, totaling 322 yards and two touchdowns while SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks combined for 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Devin Neal led the Kansas offense with 190 rushing yards, while Jason Bean threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense, but two costly turnovers doomed the Jayhawks.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) will host Texas on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) will hit the road for a physical matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State 20, Iowa State 14

Third-stringer Gunnar Gundy, the son of head coach Mike Gundy, started at quarterback for the Cowboys, who survived an upset bid from the Cyclones on Saturday. Spencer Sanders, who was initially doubtful with an injury, eventually entered in relief and completed 9-of-13 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown as Oklahoma State bounced back from consecutive losses. Gundy opened the game with an 83-yard touchdown pass to John Paul Richardson. Hunter Dekkers threw three interceptions for the second time over the last three weeks. The Cyclones turned the ball over five times and committed eight penalties in the game.

Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) takes on Oklahoma in Norman for the annual Bedlam contest on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) will face Texas Tech at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. as the Cyclones continue to fight for bowl eligibility.

Cue Country Roads! Garrett Greene leads Mountaineers to 23-20 victory over Oklahoma, first win over the school in the Big 12. Capped off by a Casey Legg field goal! pic.twitter.com/JmJK6O3k3m — Kelsie LeRose (@lerosephotos) November 12, 2022

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

The Mountaineers played spoiler for the second time this season, upsetting the Sooners on a walk-off field goal from Casey Legg, who also booted a game-winner to lift West Virginia over Baylor earlier this season. Starting quarterback J.T. Daniels was benched for Garrett Greene, who eventually led the Mountaineers back with 249 total yards and three touchdowns in the game. West Virginia overcame a tremendous individual outing from Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, who rushed for a season-high 211 yards and two touchdowns. The win kept bowl hopes alive for the Mountaineers, while the Sooners gear up for Bedlam next.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hosts No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) falls into ninth place in the conference and will attempt to secure bowl eligiblity with a home matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.