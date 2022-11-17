Frogs O’ War Podcast: Baylor Preview

TCU Football is 10-0 after a shutdown performance in Austin over Texas. Next up for the Frogs is the away rivalry contest in Waco. Russ & Anthony recap the win over the Longhorns and look ahead to the match up with the Bears.

Also Covered:

College Football Playoff Ranking: TCU #4

Big 12 Recap & Preview - who will meet the Frogs in Arlington?

TCU Basketball struggling early; Damion Baugh to return Nov. 30

TCU Soccer advances to 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Volleyball’s massive program win over #10 Baylor

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!