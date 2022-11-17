 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Baylor Preview

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
TCU Football is 10-0 after a shutdown performance in Austin over Texas. Next up for the Frogs is the away rivalry contest in Waco. Russ & Anthony recap the win over the Longhorns and look ahead to the match up with the Bears.

Also Covered:

  • College Football Playoff Ranking: TCU #4
  • Big 12 Recap & Preview - who will meet the Frogs in Arlington?
  • TCU Basketball struggling early; Damion Baugh to return Nov. 30
  • TCU Soccer advances to 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
  • TCU Volleyball’s massive program win over #10 Baylor

