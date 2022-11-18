How to Watch: TCU Football vs Baylor Bears

Game 11: at Baylor Bears

NOV. 19 | MCLANE STADIUM (45,100) | WACO, TX | 11:00 AM

TV: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com // FoxSports App

Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 138, SXM App 953

Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

No. 4 TCU continues on the road when it makes the short trek down I-35 to face Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX.

The Horned Frogs have secured a spot in the Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

TCU has won six of the last seven meetings against Baylor with the lone loss in that stretch coming in triple overtime in 2019.

TCU’s five wins over ranked opponents equals the combined total of the other three undefeated teams (Georgia, 2; Ohio State, 2; Michigan, 1).

TCU’s five victories over ranked opponents is tied with Tennessee for the most nationally.

Four of TCU’s wins are against teams it lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores.

TCU is 10-0 for the first time since 2010, when it went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

The Horned Frogs are the first Big 12 team to be 10-0 since Oklahoma State in 2015.

TCU’s Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in TCU and Big 12 history to be 10-0 in his first season.

At No. 4 by the College Football Playoff, TCU has its highest appearance since it was No. 3 in the next-to-last ranking in 2014.

TCU already has five more wins than it had all of last season. Only Tulane (+6) has a bigger improvement.

TCU does not leave the state of Texas in its four November games to close the regular season. Bus trips to Waco and last week to Austin are sandwiched between home games with Texas Tech (Nov. 5) and Iowa State (Nov. 26).

The Horned Frogs are just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2012; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.

TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996. The Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team to accomplish the feat in the regular season.

SERIES HISTORY

TCU has a 57-53-7 series lead over Baylor.

With 117 games played, TCU has faced Baylor more than any opponent in its history.

The Horned Frogs are 29-24-1 on the road against the Bears and 28-29-4 at home. Both neutral-site meetings saw TCU and Baylor play to a tie.

The first game between TCU and Baylor was a scoreless tie in 1899.

TCU is 10-4 against Baylor since the Southwest Conference dissolved after the 1995 season, including a 7-3 mark in Big 12 play.

FORMER CROSSTOWN RIVALS

After being founded in 1873 in Thorp Spring, Texas, as AddRan Male and Female College, TCU’s campus moved to Waco in 1895.

The name was changed to AddRan Christian University in 1889 and Texas Christian University in 1902.

TCU relocated to downtown Fort Worth in 1910 when the Waco facility burned down. The University then opened three new buildings on its present campus in 1911.

UNIFORM WATCH:

DEPTH CHARTS:

BIG NOON KICKOFF:

TCU will be featured on a national pre-game show for the 4th time this season, with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff following the Frogs to Waco after ESPN’s College GameDay was with TCU in Austin last week. It’s the 2nd time for Big Noon Kickoff will feature TCU as the show was broadcast from Fort Worth for the win over Texas Tech in Week 10.