TCU 95, Louisiana-Monroe 60: Offensive Explosion

Perhaps humbled after an embarrassing home loss against Northwestern State, TCU’s men’s basketball team returned to the Schollmaier Arena on Thursday and left no doubt, stringing together its best performance of the season in a dominant 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe in nonconference play. TCU (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) will have about one week off before taking the court against California in tournament action next Friday, Nov. 25.

The Horned Frogs, who struggled mightily without Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh against Northwestern State, answered the call with the two standout backcourt players once again missing. Four players reached double figures including Emanuel Miller, who led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds while JaKobe Coles enjoyed one of his best outings in a TCU uniform, totaling 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and three blocks. Micah Peavy recorded 12 points and Chuck O’Bannon added 11 points. Freshman PJ Haggerty chipped in eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

TCU had undoubtedly its strongest offensive outing of the early season, shooting 53.1 percent from the field, 50 percent (10-for-20) from the 3-point range and 89.5 percent (17-for-19) from the free-throw line. The Horned Frogs distributed 22 assists, outrebounded the Warhawks 46-32 and blocked 10 shots. TCU took control of the game early in the first game, opening with a 12-2 run and ballooning the lead to as many as 20 points (34-14-) midway through the first half. Louisiana-Monroe was doubled up at halftime, trailing TCU 53-26.

6️⃣ of 9️⃣ from 3️⃣



Chuck O'Bannon now getting into the 3-point game. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/NtOPgIXxLU — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 18, 2022

The Horned Frogs continued to move the ball seemlessly in the second half, surging ahead by as many as 31 points (75-44) with around 10 minutes remaining in the game. TCU was able to empty the bench in the win, as 15 players earned minutes including Tyler Lundblade and Souleymane Doumbia, who each entered the scoring column. Oklahoma State transfer Rondel Walker had his best game as a Horned Frogs after struggling in early games, finishing with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Walker also contributed five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the victory.

Shahada Wells and Eddie Lampkin each scored eight points in the starting lineup. Wells dished out seven assists, while Lampkin pitched in four rebounds and two blocks. Xavier Cork ended the evening with four points off the bench for the Horned Frogs, who are expected to get Baugh back for the nonconference matchup with Providence on Nov. 30.