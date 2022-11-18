Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, Michigan State 0

It was unclear whether TCU Soccer’s Round of 32 game vs. Michigan State would get played as scheduled on Friday afternoon as snow continued to pour on the field in South Bend, Indiana. Ultimately the snow plows went to work clearing the field for the Horned Frogs to fight ‘em on the ice.

The Spartans entered the postseason as the 4-seed and ranked #6 overall in the latest poll but it was TCU immediately who took control of the game as a deep leading pass found Chaylyn Hubbard on the attack down the right wing who touched a pass to Camryn Lancaster at the top of the box. Lancaster controlled it, planted her right foot and directed a net-seeking missile left-footed shot from distance past the diving goal keeper to give the Frogs the lead in just the third minute of play.

Faced with the prospect of defending a top-15 scoring team in the country for 87+ minutes in a snow flurry with a wind chill into the teens, the Horned Frogs stood strong. The game became physical as the team combined for 28 fouls (17 committed by MSU, 11 by TCU) as possession came at a premium. TCU did not hold much of the ball for the remainder of play as the Spartans sent all 11 field players into the attacking half of the field in an effort to bring the game level. The defending midfield group was especially strong in shutting down Michigan State opportunities before they could even develop, led by an outstanding performance from Oli Pena. A major shout out also to Gracie Brian, Brenna Brosam, Olivia Hasler, Chaylyn Hubbard, and Megan Reilly who were on the field for all 90 minutes in the difficult environment and high pressure game situation. The clean sheet was maintained by another fantastic effort in goal from Lauren Kellett, who registered 6 saves including this mosnster stop on a perfect Spartan pass across the box setting up a point-blank shot that Kellett shut down:

TCU improved to 14-4-5 on the season and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season with its 12th shutout of the year. TCU will take on the winner of 1-seed Notre Dame vs. 8-seed Santa Clara on Sunday November 20th at 5:30 PM.