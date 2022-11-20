BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.

BREAKING: Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest Top247 DL Markis Deal commits to #TCU. #HornedFrogs rise to No. 19 in @247Sports Recruiting Rankings. "What they're building there is special." Story here: https://t.co/46smLx4nww pic.twitter.com/mtrbvFlqlD — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 21, 2022

TCU was one of six schools including Arkansas, Oklahoma, USC, Texas and Georgia that had been working to secure Deal’s commitment. The two-way lineman from Garland, Texas plays for Naaman Forest High School and is a multi-sport athlete who competes in both basketball and track and field. With his decision Sunday evening, Deal becomes the 21st recruit to choose the Horned Frogs in the Class of 2023, which also features four-star prospects Cordale Russell, Warren Roberson, Avion Carter and Cameron Cook.