Game Recap: TCU Soccer 0, Notre Dame 2

The TCU Horned Frogs saw its run in the NCAA Tournament come to a close Sunday night with a loss to 1-seed Notre Dame at the Fighting Irish home field in frigid South Bend, Indiana.

The Irish controlled attacking possession throughout the game, giving the Frogs limited opportunities near goal. Lauren Kellett was kept busy in goal for the Frogs, making a save in the opening minutes as a TCU turnover in the defensive zone gave the Irish a direct run on goal. Kellett was aggressive in attacking the run and making the stop. to keep the contest scoreless.

The game would not remain scoreless for long though, as another defensive-zone turnover resulted in another Irish opportunity, and this time the Notre Dame Forward bounced it past a diving Kellett to take the early lead.

10 minutes later, TCU’s Payton Crews had eyes on an equalizer, unleashing a screaming shot from distance that looked destined for the top corner. Unfortunately Notre Dame GK Mackenzie Wood was able to just reach it and knock it behind

29' Payton Crews fires a beauty of a shot to try and find the equalizer, but Notre Dame punches it out. #GoFrogs | @PaytonCrews pic.twitter.com/T7yvaJxY8h — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) November 21, 2022

It would be the Frogs only quality chance of the half and the resulting corner kick would be the only TCU would earn in the opening 45’. It was out of character to be limited to so few corner kicks, as the Horned Frogs averaged over 8 corners per game going into Sunday’s contest.

In the second half TCU continued to struggle to maintain purposeful attacking possession, but had a brilliant opportunity for an equalizer off a corner kick, The set piece entry reached the head of a leaping Messiah Bright at the front post that she redirected on target, but off the woodwork.

62' Messiah Bright's header was SO CLOSE to finding the back of the net but it hits off the post. TCU trails 2-0. #GoFrogs | @messiah_bright pic.twitter.com/CyyQpbhkyy — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) November 21, 2022

The Irish would add an insurance goal just moments later and the game was out of reach.

Despite the disappointment of this result, TCU Soccer had another very impressive campaign, reaching the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year, the furthest advancing Big 12 squad. It brings the likely end to many of the most decorated careers of all-time for TCU Soccer, but the Frogs are also loaded with young talent as well and will make another run in 2023.