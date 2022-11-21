Big 12 Football Recap: Week 12

The dream season continued for the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, with Griffin Kell converting a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift the team over Baylor 29-28 in Waco. TCU remained unbeaten at 11-0 on the season, while the Bears fell out of contention for the second berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship with the loss. With one week of regular-season games remaining, TCU will face either Kansas State or Texas for the title.

Here are the results from Week 12 of the Big 12 Conference college football schedule.

Highlights from Bijan Robinson on his career day vs. KU! pic.twitter.com/knpOdAFhON — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 20, 2022

Texas 55, Kansas 14

Jalon Daniels made his return from a shoulder injury for the Jayhawks, but the Longhorns dominated the afternoon, with Bijan Robinson slashing the Kansas defense for 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Daniels completed 17-of-26 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his first start since Oct. 8. Texas rushed for an astounding 427 yards and ended the game with two running backs including Robinson and Jonathon Brooks (11 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns) eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Quinn Ewers was quiet through the air, throwing for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) must defeat Baylor at home on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. to have a chance at the conference title game. Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) has bowl eligibility and will close out the season with a road game at Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

KANSAS STATE WITH AN EARLY PICK-SIX ON THE ROAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/FsQsK3dAfj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 19, 2022

No. 15 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31

Will Howard took the start for injured quarterback Adrian Martinez and continued right where he left off last week, completing 19-of-27 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for a touchdown. Both teams recorded pick-sixes in the game, with West Virginia’s Malachi Ruffin intercepting Howard for a 43-yard touchdown after Kansas State’s Cincere Mason picked off Mountaineer starter Garrett Greene for a 37-yard score. The two teams combined for 47 first-quarter points and closed out the first half with the Wildcats leading 41-25. Greene’s up-and-down afternoon included 15-of-27 completions for 204 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing touchdown. All three Greene touchdown passes went to Sam James, who totaled 102 yards.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) clinches a berth in the Big 12 Championship against TCU with a win over Kansas at home on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) fails to earn bowl eligibility and will finish the fall at Oklahoma State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/XAOxiwIaNt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 20, 2022

Oklahoma 28, No. 22 Oklahoma State 13

In what was ultimately a low-stakes Bedlam rivalry matchup, Spencer Sanders was intercepted a season-high four times as the Sooners rolled over the Cowboys to earn bowl eligibility. Oklahoma scored all four touchdowns in the first quarter, with Dillon Gabriel throwing for two and rushing for one while Eric Gray also ran for one. Gabriel threw for 259 yards with one interception, while Gray rushed for 90 yards. Sanders, who attempted 67 passes in the loss, accumulated 423 total yards despite his four turnovers. Brennan Presley (nine catches for 118 yards) and Braydon Johnson (seven catches for 109 yards) each surpassed the 100-yard mark for the Oklahoma State offense, which allowed six sacks.

Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) has one regular-season matchup remaining against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 a.m. Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) travels for a road contest against Texas Tech, who also clinched bowl eligibility, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Baylor Cupp sighting!



Texas Tech and Iowa State going yo the wire pic.twitter.com/a4rcBH2wqO — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 20, 2022

Texas Tech 14, Iowa State 10

A heartbreaking conference slate continued for the Cyclones, who lost their seventh Big 12 contest this season by less than seven points. The Red Raiders held a 7-3 lead entering the fourth quarter, where Iowa State scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Easton Dean before Texas Tech regained the lead after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Baylor Cupp. The Cyclones finished with a 422-246 advantage in total yards and a 294-141 edge in passing yards, but two fourth-down turnovers and six penalties held Iowa State back enough to allow the Red Raiders to escape Ames with a narrow victory.

Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) earned bowl eligibility with the win and hosts Oklahoma in its regular-season finale on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Iowa State (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) travels to Fort Worth for a matchup against top-ranked TCU on Saturday at 3 p.m.