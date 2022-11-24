 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Iowa State Preview

By Anthony North
Happy Thanksgiving! And wow are we thankful to be celebrating a TCU win over Baylor with the walk-off kick from Griffin Kell. Russ & Anthony recap the thriller in Waco and look ahead to Saturday’s season finale vs. Iowa State.

Also Covered:

  • TCU at #4 in latest CFP
  • Big 12 & National recap & preview
  • TCU Soccer NCAA Tournament run
  • TCU Volleyball keeps winning
  • Men’s Basketball, gets bounce back win before Emerald Coast Classic

