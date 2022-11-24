Frogs O’ War Podcast: Iowa State Preview

Happy Thanksgiving! And wow are we thankful to be celebrating a TCU win over Baylor with the walk-off kick from Griffin Kell. Russ & Anthony recap the thriller in Waco and look ahead to Saturday’s season finale vs. Iowa State.

Also Covered:

TCU at #4 in latest CFP

Big 12 & National recap & preview

TCU Soccer NCAA Tournament run

TCU Volleyball keeps winning

Men’s Basketball, gets bounce back win before Emerald Coast Classic

