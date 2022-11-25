How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Game 12: vs. Iowa State Cyclones
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX.
- The Horned Frogs have secured a spot in the Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
- Four of TCU’s wins are against teams it lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores. Iowa State defeated TCU 48-14 in last year’s season finale. It’s also the Horned Frogs’ last loss.
- TCU is 11-0 for the fourth time in its history and first time since 2010, when it went 13-0 en route to winning the Rose Bowl. 4The Horned Frogs are the first Big 12 team to be 11-0 since Texas in 2009.
- TCU is the first team since 1975 to win seven straight games by 10 points or less. 4TCU’s Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in TCU and Big 12 history to be 11-0 in his first season. 4TCU’s five wins over ranked opponents equals the combined total of the other three undefeated teams (Georgia, 2; Ohio State, 2; Michigan, 1).
- TCU’s five victories over ranked opponents is tied with Tennessee for the most nationally.
- TCU is No. 1 in ESPN’s Strength of Record metric, meaning the average top-25 team would have just a 4 percent chance to achieve the same 11-0 record versus the same schedule.
- The Horned Frogs are just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2012; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.
- TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996.
- TCU already has six more wins than it had all of last season. Only Tulane (+7) has a bigger improvement.
- TCU does not leave the state of Texas in its five games over November and December. Bus trips the last two weeks to Waco (Nov. 19) and Austin (Nov. 12) are sandwiched between home games with Texas Tech (Nov. 5) and Iowa State, before the Horned Frogs make the short trek to Arlington for next Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game.
SERIES HISTORY
- TCU and Iowa State will be meeting for just the 14th time in their history.
- TCU holds an 8-5 series lead with the teams splitting 10 games since the Horned Frogs began Big 12 play in 2012.
- TCU has dropped its last three games against the Cyclones and four of the past five.
- TCU is 4-2 versus Iowa State in Fort Worth, 3-3 in Ames and 1-0 at neutral sites (2005 Houston Bowl).
- Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the teams had not met since a 27-24 Horned Frogs’ victory in the 2005 Houston Bowl.
- The series began with a 27-10 TCU win in Fort Worth in 1995.
THE NATIVE IOWAN
UNIFORM WATCH:
