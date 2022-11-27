Big 12 Football Recap: Week 13

The Big 12 Conference regular-season football schedule concluded over the weekend, with Kansas State and Texas both emerging victorious as the two schools fought to clinch the second and final berth in the conference championship game against TCU. It will be the Wildcats who face the Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Eight of the 10 schools in the conference will be eligible to compete in bowl games this season.

Here are the results from the final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference.

Any lingering questions about Kansas State’s hiring of Chris Klieman four years ago have been answered as of K-State’s 47-27 win over Kansas and berth in the Big 12 title game. https://t.co/JFWXIIzBLS — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) November 27, 2022

No. 12 Kansas State 47, Kansas 27

The Wildcats cruised over their in-state rivals in their home finale, with Will Howard throwing for 213 yards and two touchdowns while Deuce Vaughn compiled 229 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Devin Neal ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns for the Jayhawks, who will be bowling for the first time in several years. Kansas State’s offense showed tremendous balance throughout the game, finishing with 213 passing yards and 230 rushing yards. Jalon Daniels totaled 220 yards and a touchdown for the Jayhawk.

Kansas State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) will take on TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday. Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) will await its postseason bowl destination.

Texas did not attempt a pass the final 13:30 of the ballgame following Baylor’s scoop & score to go up 27–24. Here’s how the rest of the game went:



22 plays

22 rushes

133 yards

14 points

10:43 of T.O.P. pic.twitter.com/3BU3LOfhsW — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2022

No. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 27

The Longhorns once again rode on the shoulders of star running back Bijan Robinson, who stormed for 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns while teammate Roschon Johnson added 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well. Despite Texas committing two turnovers and allowing five sacks, Baylor couldn’t sustain drives on offense, finishing 5-for-18 on third downs. Blake Shapen’s shaky season continued, completing 50 percent of his passes while throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, The Bears were held to 101 yards on the ground. Despite winning over Baylor, Texas was unable to secure a berth in the Big 12 title due to having three conference losses this season.

Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) and Baylor (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) will await bowl destinations next.

West Virginia closed their 2022 season with a 24-19 win over Oklahoma State https://t.co/AYudsf9nbA — Blue Gold Sports (@Blue_GoldSports) November 26, 2022

West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19

A disappointed regular season marred by injuries concluded for the Cowboys, who deployed several reserves on the offensive side including backup quarterback Garret Rangel, who completed only 18-of-42 passes for 178 yards. The Mountaineers, who moved on from starter J.T. Daniels last week, lost backup quarterback Garrett Greene to an injury and saw third-stringer Nicco Marchiol close out the contest. Jaylen Anderson carried West Virginia to a win, however, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Ollie Gordon shined for Oklahoma State, carrying the rock for 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) will await its postseason berth, while West Virginia (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) will be one of two conference schools not eligible for a bowl game this season.

Texas Tech 51, Oklahoma 48 (OT)

Trey Wolff booted a game-winning 35-yard field goal for the Red Raiders, who outlasted the Sooners in a wild back-and-forth shootout Saturday evening. Dillon Gabriel had his best outing of the season for the Oklahoma offense, completing 28-of-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. Eric Gray rushed for 161 yards and Marvin Mims hauled in five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Shough threw for 436 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while SaRodorick Thompson carried the ball for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Jerand Bradley recorded eight receptions for 173 yards and touchdown for the Red Raiders, who along with the Sooners combined for 1,271 total yards.

Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) and Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) await their bowl futures next.