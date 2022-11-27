TCU volleyball team clinches at-large NCAA Tournament berth

After closing out the regular season with a clean 3-0 sweep over Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference action, TCU women’s volleyball secured an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. It’s the fourth-ever tournament appearance for the Horned Frogs (16-10, 11-5 Big 12), who will square off against the No. 8 seed Washington in the Wisconsin Quarter. TCU will take on the Huskies on Friday evening in Madison.

The Horned Frogs earned their tournament berth after a dominant second-half stretch during the regular season, winning eight of their last 10 matches. TCU made headlines with a major upset over No. 10 Baylor and finished the regular season with its strongest record in the Big 12 since the Horned Frogs moving into the conference. The winner of the first-round matchup between TCU and Washington on Friday will advance to face either Quinnipiac or the No. 1 seed Wisconsin on Saturday. TCU took third in the Big 12 Conference this season.