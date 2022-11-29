TCU OC Garrett Riley named Broyles Award finalist

TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best assistant coach in college football. Riley is one of five nominees for the award along with Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Congratulations to the 2022 Broyles Award Finalists! The next stop is the Award Ceremony on 12/6 in Little Rock!



Todd Monken - @UGAAthletics

Ryan Walters - @IlliniFootball

Jesse Minter - @UMichFootball

Garrett Riley - @TCUFootball

Alex Golesh - @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/FZOJlcKSzM — BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 28, 2022

TCU’s offense has flourished under Riley, averaging 41.3 points per game while totaling 473.3 yards per game. Riley has also been instrumental in the development of quarterback Max Duggan, who’s enjoying the best season of his four-year career with over 3,000 passing yards and over 30 total touchdowns with only three interceptions. TCU’s turnaround on offense has played a significant role in the team’s 12-0 record this season.

The Horned Frogs have seen notable upticks in production from key skill players including running backs Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado as well as wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Savion Williams, Taye Barber and Derius Davis. Riley was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after TCU hired head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. Riley served as a member of the SMU coaching staff during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.