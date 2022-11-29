TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson named Paycom Jim Thorpe Award finalist

TCU senior cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has been selected as one of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The annual honor is given each season to the best defensive back in college football. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon are the two other finalists for the award.

Hodges-Tomlinson has recorded 40 total tackles as well as a career-high 33 solo tackles through 12 games this season. The senior cornerback from Waco, Texas also has 10 passes defensed and a career-best three interceptions along with one forced fumble for the Horned Frog defense. Hodges-Tomlinson has been a four-year starter for the TCU defense, earning All-Big 12 First Team and AP All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2020 and 2021.