TCU QB Max Duggan named Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist

The senior is one of five candidates for the annual honor.

By Russell Hodges
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been selected as one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The honor is given each season to the nation’s best upperclassman quarterback. Other finalists for the award include Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Duggan has also been named a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given each season to the nation’s best quarterback. The senior has had a career year for the Horned Frogs, totaling 3,366 yards and 34 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Duggan has also competed a career-high 66.6 percent of his passes with a career-high 221 completions.

