Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Tech Preview

TCU Football is 8-0 after a 10-point victory at West Virginia, with the Red Raiders up next on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday from Fort Worth. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Mountaineers and the keys to the match up with the Red Raiders

Also Covered:

TCU ranked #7 by College Football Playoff

Big 12 & National Preview

TCU Soccer in Big 12 Tournament

TCU Basketball Exhibition Recap

Big 12’s new media deal

Gonzaga to the Big 12

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!