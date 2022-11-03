Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Tech Preview

TCU Football is 8-0 after a 10-point victory at West Virginia, with the Red Raiders up next on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday from Fort Worth. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Mountaineers and the keys to the match up with the Red Raiders
Also Covered:
- TCU ranked #7 by College Football Playoff
- Big 12 & National Preview
- TCU Soccer in Big 12 Tournament
- TCU Basketball Exhibition Recap
- Big 12’s new media deal
- Gonzaga to the Big 12
