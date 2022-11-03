 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Tech Preview

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
TCU Football is 8-0 after a 10-point victory at West Virginia, with the Red Raiders up next on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday from Fort Worth. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Mountaineers and the keys to the match up with the Red Raiders

Also Covered:

  • TCU ranked #7 by College Football Playoff
  • Big 12 & National Preview
  • TCU Soccer in Big 12 Tournament
  • TCU Basketball Exhibition Recap
  • Big 12’s new media deal
  • Gonzaga to the Big 12

