Game Recap: TCU Soccer 3, Oklahoma 0

TCU Horned Frog Soccer had an historic night in Round Rock to advance the Big 12 Championship. Records were broken, milestones reached, and TCU came away with a victory to give it a chance to bring home the trophy in consecutive years.

The Oklahoma Sooners were the only opponent during the Big 12 season to defeat the Frogs, thanks to a 2-1 comeback a couple weeks ago. TCU made sure to allow no such comeback on Thursday night, adding a pair of insurance goals after scoring in the games opening minutes.

Six minutes into the game, Payton Crews rolled a perfect through ball from midfield into the box into the space where Gracie Brian was streaking, and the Forward’s finish was true. It was Brian’s sixth goal of the season and would prove to be her fourth game winner on the season.

6' The Payton Crews to Gracie Brian connection



After about 40 minutes of play in the first half Seven Castain drew a foul in the attacking half, earning a free kick that sent into the box. As the ball was knocked around in the box, Gracie Brian would take a shove from behind by an Oklahoma defender - and unnecessary play made out of frustration. The refs went to the video review available during the conference tournament and confirmed that Brian was in the box when receiving the shove, resulting in a penalty kick. Seven Castain would get the honors from the spot and would knock it home past the outstretched arms of the diving Sooner Keeper to give TCU the two goal advantage.

TCU kept the pressure on early in the 2nd half, and 8 minutes in would strike again with the connection between two of the best to ever play for TCU. Gracie Brian found herself with the ball on the right wing, sent a centering pass to Messiah Bright who finished the shot top shelf, just under the cross bar to put the Frogs up 3-0. The goal would be historic on two fronts: the assist would serve as Gracie Brian’s 24th of her career, breaking the TCU all-time record. The score would also give Messiah Bright 50 career goals, an incredible milestone achievement for an all-time great Horned Frog.

With its 11th shutout of the season, TCU improved to 12-3-5 overall on the season and will play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 Conference Championship on Sunday at 1:00 PM on ESPNU. The Frogs played WVU to a 1-1 draw in Fort Worth a month ago thanks to an 80th minute own-goal conceded by TCU. The Frogs will again look to avenge a disappointing regular season conference result with a big win in the Tournament. The Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament is Monday November 7th.