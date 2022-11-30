BREAKING: TCU QB Max Duggan wins 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been named the winner of the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The senior was one of five quarterbacks across the country who were finalists for the honor, which goes to the best upperclassman quarterback each season. Duggan beat out a crew of talented finalists including Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Georgia, Stetson Bennett and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker for the prestigious award.

TCU Quarterback @MaxDuggan_10 is your 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented by @AOSmithHotWater!



Duggan has led @TCUFootball to a 12-0 record, a berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship, and to #3 in the @CFBPlayoff. He is the first TCU player to win the award pic.twitter.com/aMfj6HyIcr — Golden Arm Award (@GoldenArmAward) November 30, 2022

Duggan was named a finalist for the award on Nov. 15. The award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Baltimore. Duggan, who has led TCU to a 12-0 record and a current No. 3 ranking in the College Football Playoff Committee Poll this season, ranks fourth in the nation with a 171.3 passing efficiency rating and second among Power 5 quarterbacks with 16 touchdown throws of at least 20 yards. Duggan has recorded 3,070 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes.

Duggan is the first quarterback in TCU football history to receive the award. Recent winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award include Kenny Pickett (2021), Mac Jones (2020), Joe Burrow (2019), Gardner Minshew II (2018) and Mason Rudolph (2017). Other notable winners of the award include Marcus Mariota (2014), Andrew Luck (2011), Colt McCoy (2009), Matt Ryan (2007), Eli Manning (2003), Carson Palmer (2001) and Peyton Manning (1997).