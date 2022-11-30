Big 12 Football Awards: Dykes, Duggan, Davis, Hodges earn top honors

With the 2022 football regular season complete, the Big 12 announced its conference awards on Wednesday. With a 12-0 regular season, including a 9-0 conference record, the TCU Horned Frogs led the way with 22 total players earning an honor from the conference, with ten making All-Conference First Team and four earning headliner individual awards.

With the conference lead in passing yards (3,070) and TDs (29), Max Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the unanimous First Team QB. Duggan is the 2nd Horned Frog to earn this honor, as Trevone Boykin won the award in 2014.

Derius Davis was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, with two punt return TDs on a 13.9 yard per punt return and 19.6 yard per kick return average in 11 games played this season. Davis was also named the First Team Returner after making the Second Team last year. He is the first Frog to ever earn Special Teams Player of the Year.

Johnny Hodges was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, joining the Horned Frogs in 2022 after transferring in from Navy. Hodges led the Frogs in tackling, with 76 total tackles, while adding two sacks. He is the 2nd TCU player to win the award, joining Ben Banogu in 2017. Hodges also made the Second Team All-Conference team.

Sonny Dykes was the unanimous selection for the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year in his first season at TCU. It’s the first time that the award has been given to a coach in his first season as head coach at the program. His father Spike Dykes earned the award in 1996 while coaching at Texas Tech

The All-Big 12 First Team included 10 Horned Frogs, 6 on Offense, 3 on Defense, and 1 Specialist. WR Quentin Johnston joined Max Duggan as a unanimous First Teamer, making the First Team in consecutive seasons. RB Kendre Miller, OL Alan Ali and Steve Avila, Returner Derius Davis, and Kicker Griffin Kell round out the Frogs on the Offensive First Team. On the First Team Defense, Cornerbacks Josh Newton and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson were joined by LB Dee Winters.

Alan Ali picked up an honorable mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Steve Avila was an honorable mention for O-Lineman of the Year, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was an honorable mention for Defensive Player of the Year, and Damonic Williams was honorable mention for Defensive Freshman of the Year. They were joined by Taye Barber, Millard Bradford, Bud Clark, Andrew Coker, Brandon Coleman, Derius Davis (as a WR), Dylan Horton, Jamoi Hodge, Jordy Sandy, and Jared Wiley picked up honorable mentions for the all-conference team.

The #4 TCU Horned Frogs will take on the #10 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday December 3 at 11:00 AM at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX for the Big 12 Championship.