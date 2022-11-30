TCU Basketball vs. Providence: Preview and Prediction

After a tough start to the season with a couple of close games against lesser opponents and a heartbreaking loss to Northwestern State from TCU basketball, the Frogs appear to have turned a corner. TCU has rattled off 3 relatively comfortable wins in a row with a 95-60 win over the University of Louisiana Monroe, a 59-48 victory over Cal, and most recently a 79-66 win over then number 25-ranked Iowa to win the Emerald Coast Classic. The Frogs get a big piece back from suspension against Providence in Damion Baugh. Baugh was a large part of the Frogs’ success last year, providing very solid defense and rebounding from the guard spot as well as strong ball handling and playmaking. This game against Providence is another chance for the Frogs to prove that the start of the season was a fluke and secure a win at home for the Big 12 in the Big 12/Big East battle.

November 30th vs. Providence 7:00 pm ESPN+

Providence is 5-2 so far this season with the two losses coming to Miami and Saint Louis. Providence, like TCU, struggled to put away some teams that probably should not have been keeping it close with them. The first game of the season was a 1-point win over Rider for Providence and Rider had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but a heads-up play from Jared Bynum on defense forced a Rider turnover and secured the win for the Friars. Providence is ranked as the number 75 team in the nation by KenPom. Providence is helped out by their offense which is ranked 60th in the nation in adjusted efficiency compared to their 102nd-ranked defense according to KenPom. The point scoring for the Friars is very balanced with 5 players averaging double-digit points on the season. They are led in scoring by Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins who is averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists on 46% shooting this year. Senior, guard Jared Bynum is the leader in assists for the team, averaging 5.4 assists to just 1.1 turnovers per game along with 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds a game. This Providence team is definitely no pushover with a talented scorer in Bryce Hopkins and an experienced point guard in Jared Bynum leading the offense but I think the Frogs’ recent success as well as the addition of Damion Baugh back to the lineup will lead to a double-digit win for TCU at home.

Prediction: TCU 72, Providence 60