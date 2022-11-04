How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game 9: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

NOV. 5 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports App & FoxSports.com

Talent: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 136, SXM App 953

Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos

No. 7 TCU returns home to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by FOX with its Big Noon Kickoff show on campus.

The Horned Frogs are alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 5-0 conference record. Four of the wins are against teams they lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores.

TCU is one of just six undefeated teams nationally and the only one in the state of Texas. 4TCU is 8-0 for the first time since 2015.

TCU’s Sonny Dykes is the first head football coach in Big 12 history to be 8-0 in his first season. 4Dykes is just the second head coach at TCU, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening eight games.

At No. 7, TCU has its highest ranking since it was No. 4 in 2017 when Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.

TCU has won three in a row over Texas Tech and six of the last eight meetings.

TCU’s streak of three consecutive sellouts is its longest since seven straight over the 2014-15 seasons.

The top-four student attendance numbers in TCU football history have come in this season’s opening four home games. The record-setting totals each game reached a new high of 6,512 (53.1 percent of total enrollment) for the Kansas State contest.

TCU’s four wins this season over ranked opponents ties it with Tennessee for the national lead.

The Horned Frogs are just the third team since 1960 (Stanford, 2016; Iowa, 1960) to win four consecutive games over ranked opponents in a calendar month.

TCU’s four consecutive games with a win over a ranked opponent ties for first nationally since 1996. The Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team to accomplish the feat in the regular season.

SADDLE TROPHY

A longtime tradition was renewed in 2017 when TCU and Texas Tech battled for the Saddle Trophy. The teams used to compete annually in the West Texas Championship for the Saddle Trophy, before it went away in the early 1970s.

Thanks to M.L. Leddy’s Boots & Saddlery of Fort Worth, the Saddle Trophy returned and headed to Fort Worth after TCU’s 27-3 victory in Lubbock.

The Saddle Trophy sits on a stand and includes the logos for TCU and Texas Tech. Scores for 60-plus years of the rivalry are represented on the stand.

SERIES HISTORY

TCU’s three-game winning streak over Texas Tech is its longest in the series since a run of three straight victories from 1958-60.

Since TCU began Big 12 play in 2012, the road team has won seven of 10 games in the series. 4Texas Tech holds a 32-29-3 edge over TCU in the all-time series which began with a 28-16 Horned Frogs’ win in Fort Worth in 1926.

TCU is 20-14 against Texas Tech in Fort Worth and 9-18-3 versus the Red Raiders in Lubbock, but on a four-game road winning streak.

TCU’s last four trips to Jones AT&T Stadium (2015, 55-52; 2017, 27-3; 2019, 33-31; 2021, 52-31) mark the only time in program history it has won consecutive games in Lubbock.

Ŧhrowing it back to '88



Fox is bringing its College Football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff to the TCU campus for its Big Noon Saturday feature game of the week. The show featuring Rob Stone, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer will be broadcast on Fox beginning at 9:00 AM Central, with on-site events beginning at 6:00 AM. The event will be staged on the Kelly Lawn, outside the East side of Amon G. Carter Stadium. NOTE: although the show is called Big Noon Kickoff, the game starts at 11:00 AM Central - get to the stadium early to cheer on the Frogs.